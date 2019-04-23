Great Panther Mining (GPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPL. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

GPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 174,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 29.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 198,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

