Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 255,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,645. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $59.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

