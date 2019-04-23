GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,054.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

