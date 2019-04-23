Golden Leaf (GLH) Trading Up 18.2%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,419,826 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

About Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

