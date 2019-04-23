Godiva is currently looking past its iconic gift box of chocolates.

The Belgium confectioner is rolling out 2,000 cafes during the next six years that will serve a whole menu of items such as the croiffle. Other items include an enlarged list of java and a new group in addition to grab-and-go items like sandwiches and yogurt parfaits.

Get alerts:

The cafes indicate Godiva’s foray into meals. The first one opens in Manhattan Wednesday and is a part of an ambitious growth plan commissioned by CEO Annie Young-Scrivner, who took over Godiva’s helm at 2017. Her goal: to boost its earnings fivefold.

The company, privately owned by Yildiz Holding AS, does not report sales or profits but according to reports, Godiva was roughly a $1 billion business in 2017. It expects 40 percent of its sales to emerge from the cafes in the next five years. One-third of the new cafes will be in the U.S.

In which shoppers prefer to sit down to eat instead of grab-and-go alternatives, according godiva sees sales opportunities in Asia and the Middle East.

Currently, about 800 shops in 105 countries works. However, the cuisine is limited as chocolate-covered strawberries, boxed chocolates and ice cream. Coffee can be found in certain Godiva shops.

Godiva would like to become more than only a gift option for even the holidays or even Valentine’s Day.

“We really have a stronghold on formal gifting but we want to expand to everyday intake,” explained Young-Scrivner in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Some of the conventional stores will soon be converted into cafes, however Godiva is searching beyond malls and will have stand-alone storefronts and airport locations. Young-Scrivner stated she believes Godiva cafes will stick out amid the proliferation of additional coffee outlets because of its tradition that goes back to its excellent items and 1926.

Thierry Muret, executive chef chocolatier in Godiva, says he’s been testing beverages and food . He stated it took eight weeks to get the right combination of coffee that could have the right undertones of chocolate, for example.

The cafes Each will have the center menu but will likely be tailored to the tastes of the region. Muret is attempting to balance consumer demands for prepared food which does not take long to create.

“Everybody runs, no one has enough time in their lives. We wanted to honor that,” he said. “But we needed to give Belgium goodness to individuals.”

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio