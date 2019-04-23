Globant (GLOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.66

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.62, with a volume of 6889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.09.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Globant to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Globant by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 195,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globant by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 250,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

