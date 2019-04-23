George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 3,775 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,941 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16,836.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $432,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,616 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,939,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $181.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $19,346,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,594,435 shares of company stock worth $277,936,313. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 3,775 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/george-kaiser-family-foundation-sells-3775-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.