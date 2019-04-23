Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,675 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

AHT opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

