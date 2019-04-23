GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $25.12 on Monday.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.