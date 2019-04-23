GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $25.12 on Monday.
About GENFIT S A/ADR
