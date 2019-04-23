General Motors (GM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY19 guidance at $6.50-7.00 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GM opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $2,697,511.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $339,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,521 shares of company stock worth $4,337,346. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

