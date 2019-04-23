Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 550 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,829,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,470,000 after purchasing an additional 804,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,243,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,147 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 4,607,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

