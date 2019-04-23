Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 304 Shares of Evergy (EVRG)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,507.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,660,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,019 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,517,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 1,240,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,963,000 after buying an additional 1,075,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Evergy by 50.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,496,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,093,000 after buying an additional 840,310 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evergy by 64.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,847,000 after buying an additional 728,308 shares during the period.

In other Evergy news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $896,194 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

EVRG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $56.55. 2,263,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,134. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

