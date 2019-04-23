Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,575 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCSI shares. TheStreet cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $101,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

