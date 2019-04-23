Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Concho Resources by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 2,869,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.64.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,484,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.51 per share, with a total value of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,834 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

