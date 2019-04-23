Gapcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $111,416.00 (GAP)

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Gapcoin has a market capitalization of $111,416.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gapcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gapcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004320 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00144516 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00010784 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002718 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,369,569 coins. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

