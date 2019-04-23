Gamida Cell Ltd’s (GMDA) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Gamida Cell’s (NASDAQ:GMDA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 24th. Gamida Cell had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported ($14.23) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

