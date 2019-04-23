Gambit Market Capitalization Achieves $460,082.00 (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gambit has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Gambit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00007169 BTC on exchanges. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $460,082.00 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00025383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00146431 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010577 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000164 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Gambit Token Profile

Gambit (GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto . The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com

Gambit Token Trading

Gambit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

