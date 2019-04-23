GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $42.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.30 million and the highest is $53.11 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S reported sales of $55.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year sales of $175.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.95 million to $244.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.29 million, with estimates ranging from $78.11 million to $293.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. 136,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,716. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,677,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,648,000 after acquiring an additional 253,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,319,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

