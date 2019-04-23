FTS International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FTSI)

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1,904.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. FTS International has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 933.45% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

