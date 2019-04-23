FSBT API Token (FSBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $178,379.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $178,379.00 and $613,951.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00417445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.01024039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00188402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT API Token launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.