Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,866 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,161 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,586 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 399 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,328 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $431,644.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $96.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.39. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $85.23 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $311.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

