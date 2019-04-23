Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Holdings Boosted by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. 755,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,262. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

