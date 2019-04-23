Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/ford-motor-f-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.