FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of FNCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,274. FNCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

In other FNCB Bancorp news, Director William G. Bracey acquired 17,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $124,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vithalbhai D. Dhaduk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $196,965 in the last ninety days. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

