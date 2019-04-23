Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in AZZ Inc (AZZ)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 674,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,918 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $27,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AZZ by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AZZ by 172.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AZZ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 151,602 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $202,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

