Fmr LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259,774 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $579,930.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,536.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,717,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,658,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/fmr-llc-has-13-33-million-stake-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.