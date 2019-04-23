FlypMe Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $372,169.00 and approximately $18,294.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00400621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00995894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00184934 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001410 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000120 BTC.

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

