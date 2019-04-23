Firstime Design (FTDL) & Movado Group (MOV) Financial Analysis

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) and Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Firstime Design and Movado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstime Design -0.93% -2.88% -1.60% Movado Group 9.07% 13.27% 9.14%

This table compares Firstime Design and Movado Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstime Design $14.21 million 0.41 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Movado Group $679.57 million 1.14 $61.62 million $2.67 12.57

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Firstime Design.

Dividends

Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Firstime Design does not pay a dividend. Movado Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Movado Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Firstime Design shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Movado Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Firstime Design and Movado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A Movado Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Firstime Design has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movado Group has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Movado Group beats Firstime Design on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Firstime Design Company Profile

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited is based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names. It also provides after-sales and shipping service. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated 40 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensors' retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

