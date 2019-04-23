FirstEnergy (FE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. 3,602,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,473. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

In other news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

