First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of UCON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 37,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,005. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

