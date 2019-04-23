First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

FTSL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 248,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,843. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

