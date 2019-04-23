First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (FCT)

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FCT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,212. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

