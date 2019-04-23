First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,859. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

