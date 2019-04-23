First Personal Financial Services Sells 244 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.7395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

