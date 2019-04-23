First Personal Financial Services Has $178,000 Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6,420.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,566 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,086,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,319,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $3,607,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alan W. George sold 23,993 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,803 shares of company stock worth $19,724,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

