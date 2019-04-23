First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

FR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,527.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

