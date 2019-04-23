First Defiance Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (FDEF)

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Defiance Financial to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

First Defiance Financial stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,903. The company has a market cap of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

