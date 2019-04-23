First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
First Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 29,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,384. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.30.
FBMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
