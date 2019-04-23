First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 29,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,384. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.30.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FBMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/first-bancshares-inc-fbms-increases-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.