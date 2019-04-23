Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,150,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waters by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,432 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,863,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,426,000 after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waters by 3,557.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 150,370 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $463,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,760 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $241.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

