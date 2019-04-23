Financial Contrast: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) vs. Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 11.14% 45.03% 8.72% Jefferies Financial Group 10.07% 6.70% 1.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 2 0 0 1.50 Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $351.98 million 1.39 $39.22 million $1.61 14.69 Jefferies Financial Group $3.76 billion 1.57 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. In addition, it provides fixed income sales and trading services for investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, securities, markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization capabilities, as well as manages, invests in, and provides services to a group of alternative asset management platforms in investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

