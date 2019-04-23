FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in FedEx by 15,104.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,063,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970,642 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after buying an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $303,958,000. Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,779,000 after buying an additional 1,061,416 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 943,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $525,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

