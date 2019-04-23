FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stake Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,524,175.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $294,850.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,048.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,006 shares of company stock worth $3,357,131. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $265.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.18.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

