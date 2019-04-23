F5 Networks (FFIV) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded F5 Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.87.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV opened at $163.75 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $148.90 and a 12 month high of $199.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.60, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $60,450.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.