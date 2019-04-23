Evolus (EOLS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 527,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,087,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 5.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 104.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 4,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

