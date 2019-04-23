EVINE Live (EVLV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVINE Live Inc. is a digital commerce company. It markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through ShopHQ, a 24-hour television shopping network; and ShopHQ.com, an e-commerce platform, as well as through the company’s mobile application. The Company is focused on new products and brands in fashion, beauty, jewelry, home and fitness. EVINE Live Inc., formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc., and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.38.

EVINE Live stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. EVINE Live has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.56.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $157.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVINE Live will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,135,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 190,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVINE Live by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

