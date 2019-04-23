Evergy (EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $896,194.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $56.41 on Tuesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

