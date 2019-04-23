Eukles Asset Management Acquires 145 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 50,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 100.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,390 shares in the company, valued at $8,435,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $152,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,759 shares of company stock worth $7,723,835. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,266. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

