Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 91,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

