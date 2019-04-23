Equity BancShares (EQBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 19.76%.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,305. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $470.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,972. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity BancShares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity BancShares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

