Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 23rd (AVV, AZN, BLND, CCC, HSTG, KWS, MR, NABZY, OLBK, OXB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 23rd:

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a GBX 3,365 ($43.97) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British Land (LON:BLND)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Montage Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It is principally focused on the Utica and Marcellus Shales of southeast Ohio, West Virginia and North Central Pennsylvania. Montage Resources Corporation, formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corp, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Relx (LON:REL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,415 ($31.56).

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

